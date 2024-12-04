There are generally two types of parents – one the protective ones and the other – the over-protective ones. The latter one seems to be built in Sanjay Dutt’s behavioral pattern since he made sure that his daughter Trishala Dutt does not choose what she wants as her career choice.

For the unversed, Trishala, who lives abroad and is a Forensic Scientist, once wanted to be an actress. But clearly, her father, Sanjay, did not approve of this career choice. In fact, in many of his interviews, he talked about his daughter’s career choice and dismissed it outright.

During one of his conversations with the media in 2017, the actor talked about his on-screen daughter Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi and compared her to off-screen daughter Trishala and said, “I would have broken her Trishala’s legs if she would have chosen acting, but with Aditi, I’m not doing so.”

In yet another interview with Filmfare in 2013, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor told the publication, “I’m glad uske sar se acting ka bhoot utar gaya. She has given up on her acting ambitions, at least for now. She’s such an intelligent girl who’s done Forensic Science. So, I could never understand why she wanted to give it all up and become an actress. Aur is industry mein actor banne ke liye (to be in this industry), you need to know the language. So, language would’ve been the biggest barrier for her. God only knows where she got this idea from, but ab nahin hai. I hope she joins the FBI soon and makes me proud. Her education should be of some use.”

The actor even crossed the line a bit and said, “Trishala is a forensic scientist, full stop. She has such a good job. Why would I want her to come here and shake her ass?”

Well, may be Sanjay Dutt was over-protective about his daughter joining the industry since he knows this industry and its dark side way too well. Ain’t all parents the same when it comes to protecting their kids from the worst of the experiences?

