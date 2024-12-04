Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s dynamic duo has given some of the best comic moments in the history of Hindi cinema. Their Hera Pheri is still a cult classic, and luckily for the fans, Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening, and they will get to see Akshay and Suniel’s outstanding chemistry. The duo has worked in multiple movies together, from comedy to action—they did it all. However, there was a time when Suniel revealed that he was jealous of Akshay, but why? Scroll below for the deets.

Besides, Hera Pheri 1 & 2 Shetty and Kumar worked in Mohra, Aan-Men at Work, De Dana Dan, and more movies. Akshay was one of the highest-paid actors, not only in India but in the world, between 2015 and 2020. He has done over a hundred films and is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Meanwhile, Suniel was also one of the highest-paid actors of the 1990s. He also works in the South film industry.

Like Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar gained popularity as an action star and then transitioned into the comedy genre. Kumar gave back-to-back hits in the genre, from Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more. He found his footing in the comedy space. In an interview with IANS, Suniel reflected on Akshay’s shift to comedy and how beautifully he shaped up his career in the genre.

Suniel Shetty also expressed his thoughts on his bond with Akshay. He seemed very impressed by the fact that Akshay became so successful in comic roles and films. The actor said, “Akshay Kumar is an inspiration for me. He has handled his career beautifully. I`m envious of him.”

According to Zee News, on the sidelines of the opening of Suniel’s apparel house, Crossover Bollywood Se, he also reflected on his bond with Akshay. Shetty told IANS, “Akshay ventured into a completely different arena, that is comedy, and he was widely appreciated for it. My bond has especially grown with him post-Hera Pheri.” Akki did multiple comedy movies, and most of them are still considered the best in his career.

The duo will reunite again, and Paresh Rawal will return to complete their trio of Shyam, Baburao, and Raju in Hera Pheri 3. The film is currently in the making stage, and nothing much is known about its plot.

