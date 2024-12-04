Netflix, this week, delivered a good suspense thriller to enjoy with Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar starring Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film got a good response and was an intriguing thriller to watch. As a result, it has secured itself a good spot in the top 10 charts on Netflix!

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Verdict

As per Netflix’s data from November 25 to December 1, the heist thriller drama that arrived on November 29, 2024, garnered a viewership of 3.2 million against 7.6 million viewing hours. It occupied the fourth spot in Netflix’s global trending list this week.

Matches Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Debut

When compared with Hindi films that arrived on Netflix this year, Neeraj Pandey’s film matches Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, which also garnered 3.2 million views on Netflix in its debut week. However, it was a theatrical release that arrived on Netflix 8 weeks after its theatrical run.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Enters Top 10

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, with its 3.2 million debut in three days, has entered the top 10 Hindi film debuts of 2024 on Netflix, taking the tenth spot.

Check out the views of the Hindi films and their debut week viewership. Please note that all these films have arrived on Netflix in 2024. While some of them had a direct release on Netflix, others arrived after a theatrical run.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Khel Khel Mein: 3.8 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Shaitaan: 3.2 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Destroys Amar Singh Chamkila

Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill’s chor-police game also challenged one of the best films to arrive on Netflix this year – Amar Singh Chamkila. While Diljit Dosanjh’s film has swept all the awards this season, it garnered 2.4 million views in its debut week. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar garnered 33% higher views in its debut week.

Fifth Best Netflix Original Debut

Comparing Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’s fate with other Netflix original films that arrived directly on the platform, the film garnered the fifth-best debut after Junaid Khan’s Maharaj, Kriti Sanon & Kajol’s Do Patti, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36.

Here are the top 5 debut week viewership stats for Netflix original films in Hindi that arrived on the platform directly.

Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million

