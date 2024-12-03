Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is refusing to slow down at the China box office, and in four days, the suspense thriller from Kollywood has earned almost 29.50 crore at the China box office, taking its worldwide total to a whopping 138.63 crore.

Maharaja China Box Office Day 5

On the fourth day, Monday, the film earned almost 3 crore in China. Interestingly, despite a massive drop of almost 58% from Sunday’s 7.2 crore, it is not worrisome news for the film as it fights a global beast at the box office!

Vijay Sethupathi VS Moana 2

While the Tamil suspense thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi has been released in China on 40,000 screens, it is facing direct competition from the Hollywood biggie Moana 2. In fact, on the fifth day, it destroyed Moana 2’s China box office, according to reports. Moana 2 earned $0.23M on Monday, while Sethupathi’s film earned $0.35M.

Maharaja Beats Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Maharaja has surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in China earned almost 22 crore. Currently, in only four days, the film stands at 29.50 crore.

Eyes 51.5 Crore To Enter Top 10

Currently, Maharaja needs exactly 51.5 crore at the box office to surpass the tenth highest-grossing Indian film in China – Baahubali 2, which earned 80.56 crore at the China box office in 2018. Interestingly, it is the highest-grossing South Indian film in China.

Maharaja’s First Record

Vijay Sethupathi’s film has already nailed its first record in China as it has become the highest grossing Tamil film in four days already with 29.5 crore collection in China. The worldwide total collection of the film stands at 138.63 crore.

Here is the daily breakdown of Maharaja at the China box office.

Premiers: 5.40 crore

1st Friday: 4.60 crore

1st Saturday: 9.30 crore

1st Sunday: 7.20 crore

1st Monday: 3 croreTotal China collection: 29.50 crore

Total Worldwide collection: 138.63 crore

