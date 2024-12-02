Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has set a new milestone by grossing A$700K in Oceania, making it the highest-ever opening for an Indian film in the region. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Sukumar, is shattering box office records even before its theatrical release, solidifying its place as one of the biggest Indian films of all time.

The Pushpa sequel is enjoying immense buzz due to the franchise’s popularity. Even Allu Arjun’s face value is helping to garner attention. The film’s bumper response in Oceania, a key international market, is a testament to its widespread appeal and the global fanbase that the Pushpa franchise has garnered.

Taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa 2 shared the news by writing, “#RecordsRapaRapAA #Pushpa2TheRule grosses A$700K in Oceania – THE HIGHEST EVER FOR AN INDIAN FILM. THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is breaking records and making new ones with each passing hour #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

Here’s the official post:

The crazy response extends beyond Oceania, as it continues to dominate box offices across the globe. Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprise his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5.

In India, Pushpa 2 is already close to the 30-crore mark in day 1 advance booking, and in the final update, it is expected to cross the 50-crore milestone. In 2024, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is holding the highest opening day pre-sales at the Indian box office. It’s at the top with 55.30 crore gross (excluding blocked seats).

