Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is performing brilliantly in China, and yesterday, it wrapped up its opening weekend. The film is living up to its pre-release hype, and in the first three days (including previews), it has managed to cross the 25 crore mark. However, it is standing nowhere when the collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal is taken into consideration. In fact, the collection is almost 70% less than Dangal. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 box office report!

The Kollywood thriller is enjoying one of the widest releases for an Indian film. Considering the critical acclaim during its original run, it was expected to spring a big surprise in China, just like Dangal, Secret Superstar, or Andhadhun. All these films minted unbelievable numbers in China due to their strong content, surpassing their Indian collection manifold. While Vijay Sethupathi’s film is having a run of its own, it might not be able to cross the 200 or 300-crore milestones.

On day 3 yesterday, Maharaja saw a decline compared to Saturday, but it was on the cards as night occupancies on Sunday usually go down. Still, a solid number is on the board, with 7.13 crores coming in. Compared to day 2’s 9.21 crores, it’s a drop of 22.58%. It takes the total collection to 26.32 crores after 3 days at the China box office (including previews).

Comparing Maharaja with Dangal isn’t a fair comparison as the latter was an industry hit for Bollywood back in the day and was much bigger and commercial in nature, along with the face value of Aamir Khan. Still, if we look at the numbers of both films, Dangal earned 87.58 crores in the first 3 days at the China box office. On the other hand, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer earned 26.32 crores (including previews), which is 69.94% less.

China collection breakdown of Maharaja:

Previews- 5.41 crores

Day 1- 4.57 crores

Day 2- 9.21 crores

Day 3- 7.13 crores

Total- 26.32 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office: Will Ram Charan Starrer Surpass 2.0 To Give Shankar His Biggest Opening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News