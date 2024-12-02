Moana 2 was expected to do well in its debut weekend, but it has completely exploded at the box office, shattering the records of Frozen II, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and Deadpool & Wolverine. It was a major force in helping to cross the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend total beyond the $400 million mark for the first time. It has attained several amazing feats with its debut weekend collection. Scroll below for the deets.

Previously, we reported that the Disneey sequel surpassed Frozen II’s $130 million debut within around three days of its release. The industry anticipated the total numbers after the first weekend, and they are far more incredible. The film brought a wave of new records for upcoming films to break. It played in the theatres along with Wicked and Gladiator II. All the movies enjoyed a great boost because of Thanksgiving.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando shared the detailed collection earned by Moana 2 in its debut weekend in the United States, along with all the records it has achieved. According to the report, the Disney sequel grossed a magnanimous $221 million in its five-day opening weekend, registering the biggest Thanksgiving-long holiday opening of all time. It also beat Deadpool and Wolverine to score the biggest opening of 2024.

For the uninitiated, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $211.4 million in its three-day opening weekend, which was surpassed by Moana 2’s five-day opening. However, the animated feature is below Deadpool 3 and Inside Out 2’s three-day opening weekend collections. It seems like the film received a major boost on Thanksgiving Day.

The Moana sequel recorded the biggest long holiday opening ever for animations, surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $204.6 million gross. Here are the other feats achieved by the 2024 release-

Highest-Grossing 5-day Thanksgiving Ever –

Moana 2 – $221 million Frozen 2 – $125 million Wicked – $117.3 million The Hunger Games Catching Fire – $109 million Frozen $93.6 million

Highest-Grossing 3-Day Thanksgiving Weekend Ever –

Moana 2 – $135.5 million Frozen 2- $86 million Wicked – $80 million The Hunger Games Catching Fire – $74.2 million Frozen $67.4 million

Highest-Grossing 3-Day Weekend for Animations Ever –

Incredibles 2 – $182.7 million Inside Out 2 – $154.2 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $146.4 million Moana 2 – $135.5 million Finding Dory – $135 million

Needless to say, it topped the domestic box office chart with its fantastic numbers. Meanwhile, at the international box office, the sequel kicked off with a glorious $165.3 million cume, and thus, its worldwide opening weekend collection crossed the $300 million mark and stands at $386.30 million.

Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27.

