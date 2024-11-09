It was 51 years ago that one of the brightest stars of the Indian Cinema arrived on the silver screen for the first time. Aamir Khan smiled and won hearts as he played the little Ratan in Nasir Hussain’s Yaadon Ki Baaraat. The film, touted as the first Masala film of Bollywood, was a multistarrer and was a musical blockbuster.

Amitabh Bachchan Was Replaced Due To His Flop Status!

The film starred Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, and Tariq. However, it earlier starred Amitabh Bachchan, but distributors pushed Nasir Hussain to cast an actor who would help the film earn a hit status at the box office. Since Amitabh Bachchan did not have a good run at the box office, he was replaced by the more successful Vijay Arora.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan arrived with Zanjeer in May 1973, and Bollywood got its biggest star of that decade. Nasir Hussain blasted the producers for not trusting his decision to cast Amitabh Bachchan, but the film was almost ready to release by that time.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat Box Office

The film was mounted on a budget of 1 crore and earned 2.75 crore at the box office, registering a profit of almost 175% at the box office. It was the fifth highest-grossing film of that year, after Bobby, Jugnu, Daag, and Zanjeer.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat Remake

In 2010, Nasir Hussain’s son and Aamir Khan’s cousin, Mansoor Khan, decided to remake the film. Mansoor made his directorial debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring his cousin Aamir Khan. Yaadon Ki Baaraat remake was planned with Aamir Khan playing Dharmendra’s role, Imran Khan in Vijay Arora’s role, Ranbir Kapoor in Tariq’s role and Amitabh Bachchan in Ajit Khan’s villain role. However the film, never went into production.

It would have been one of its kind film which would have starred a superstar in the remake while getting replaced in the original!

Where To Watch Yaadon Ki Baaraat

The official synopsis of the film says, “Three brothers are separated after their parents’ murder. Years later, their only hope of avenging their parents and reuniting as a family lies in the song they learned as children.” It has been rated 7.3 on IMDb and streams on Zee5.

Check out a song from the film featuring Aamir Khan shared on BondTune’s YT channel.

