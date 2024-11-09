It was in 2007, November 9, when Bollywood could have earned its first 100 crore film, way before Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. Unfortunately, the box office numbers split during one of the biggest clashes of that decade. It was Farah Khan VS Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone against Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor.

Om Shanti Om VS Saawariya

It was on November 9, 2007, that Om Shanti Om and Saawariya arrived at the box office in what was assumed to be one of the biggest clashes that happened on Diwali. In one of her interviews, Farah Khan admitted that OSO was destined to be a 100-crore film. But fate turned away due to Saawariya’s ego clash!

Saawariya Box Office – Budget & Collection

Ranbir Kapoor‘s debut film opened at 3 crore at the box office. Mounted on a budget of a whopping 45 crore, it earned only 22.31 crore and was a disaster. It was one of the most anticipated star kid debuts at the box office that failed after Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee!

Om Shanti Om Box Office – Budget & Collection

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan‘s film opened with 87% higher numbers than Saawariya, bringing 5.50 crore on day 1. OSO earned 78.25 crore. It was mounted on a budget of 38 crore, much less than Saawariya, and registered a profit of 105.92%.

Ranbir Kapoor To Avenge SRK With Eid 2026?

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan once again clashed at the box office on Eid 2026 with Love & War and King. In order to avenge the losses for Saawariya, RK needs to open 87% higher than SRK’s King, who also stars Suhana Khan! What’s more interesting is that King is Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut, just like Saawariya was Ranbir’s! So, let the war begin!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Love & War Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal To Axe Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 Record In Exact 354 Days [Sanjay Leela Bhansali Might Say ‘Inshallah]’!

