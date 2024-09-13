Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next magnum opus, titled Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal, was supposed to arrive in the theaters on Christmas 2025, but the film has been postponed and will now occupy the blockbuster magical date of Eid 2026, and we are already wondering the massive records it might break and make at the box office!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Eid Debut!

Bhansali’s film occupied Eid 2026, a festival that had been dominated by Salman Khan for years. However, Hindi Cinema has not seen a blockbuster Eid for ages, and superstars have been arriving at the festival only to fail. Ranbir Kapoor’s Eid debut at the box office might work wonders for the festival as well!

Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 Record To Be Axed?

Currently, the next Eid in the year 2025 is booked for Salman Khan’s Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is expected to bring a blockbuster Eid comeback for Bhaijaan at the box office and some great records are to be expected.

However, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal together might be axing all the Eid records made by Salman Khan in 2025 once they arrive after exactly 354 days on Eid 2026!

Love & War Release Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is all set to release on March 20, 2026. The film is set on the backdrop of a war, as the name suggests, with Ranbir Kapoor playing a grey shade, which seems to be his newfound love after Animal! The premise of the film has been kept under wraps, but looking at the stellar star cast, we already smell a blockbuster arriving at the box office on Eid 2026! And while the three stars put aside Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 records together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might already be saying ‘Inshallah’ to these expectations!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Eid Box Office 2025: Salman Khan’s Sikandar Eyes Greatest Of All Time Eid Record – Not To Be Beaten By Any Actor Further?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News