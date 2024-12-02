Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is just three days away from creating havoc at the Indian box office. The stage is set, and the way it is performing in day 1 advance booking, we have been warned of a tsunami of Pushpa. In the latest development, the film has crossed the final opening day pre-sales of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and is inches away from surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ever since the full-fledged advance booking started, the Pushpa sequel has been going berserk. The tickets are being sold like hot pancakes, and the ticket-buying audience is enthusiastic. The film is touted to be the new record-maker and is moving in the right direction. It has already amassed well over 20 crores through day 1 pre-sales and is going forward at a crazy pace.

As of 12 a.m. IST, Pushpa 2 sold tickets worth 27.90 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 through advance booking at the Indian box office. This includes over 8.07 lakh sold out tickets across the country. This number is phenomenal because the bookings in Andhra Pradesh are yet to open. As of now, the pricing strategy for the state is being discussed, and once it is done, we can expect a madness in pre-sales.

Currently, Pushpa 2 is performing its best in Telangana, which alone contributed over 13 crores in pre-sales for day 1. It is followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. Considering Andhra Pradesh is yet to open, the magnum opus is looking to hit the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

With 27.90 crores already in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has already registered 4th best opening day pre-sales in 2024. It crossed Guntur Kaaram’s 24.90 crores, and very soon, it’ll surpass The GOAT’s 28.90 crores.

Take a look at top day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD- 55.30 crores

Devara- 49.90 crores

The GOAT- 28.90 crores

Pushpa 2- 27.90 crores (3 days to go)

Guntur Kaaram- 24.90 crores

Stree 2- 23.36 crores

