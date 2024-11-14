Bollywood’s most loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, mark their sixth wedding anniversary today, making it an extraordinary day for the superstars and their fans. Their love story, which started on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which also completes 11 years since its release this year, quickly blossomed to become one of the most cherished romances in Indian cinema, both on and off-screen. Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have charmed audiences with their chemistry in films and shown fans a glimpse of their bond, respect, and admiration for each other in real life. This year is even more special as the couple celebrates a new addition to their Padukone-Singh household with a little blessing, ‘Dua.’

From their grand Italian wedding at Lake Como in 2018 to their embarking on a new chapter of parenthood in 2024, Ranveer and Deepika are a testament to the fact that true love does exist. The power couple welcomed their daughter Dua into this world in 2024, making it one of the year’s most memorable moments for families and audiences worldwide. Known for his vibrant personality and infectious energy, Ranveer perfectly compliments Deepika’s grace and poise, creating a unique balance that fans love. The couple treated their fans this year by appearing in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Lady Singham and Simmba. The film’s success has cemented their status in the industry as a powerhouse duo of talent and stardom.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to celebrate his love for Deepika Padukone with a heartfelt post with a caption, and he shared some unseen pictures of Deepika. He writes, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Over the past six years, the duo has stood by each other through thick and thin, embracing personal and professional challenges. Their relationship has inspired fans and become an example of love, patience, and support in the ever-demanding world of showbiz. Celebrating this milestone, fans worldwide wish Ranveer and Deepika a lifetime of happiness, love, and success. Here’s to many more years of Bollywood’s favorite power couple, who continue redefining love with their unique style and passion.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News