Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has entered the 300 crore club worldwide at the box office but still the Cop Universe biggie is being targeted for being the weakest film coming out from the Universe, despite having a barrage of stars – an opportunity that could have turned into Desi Avengers!

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as Sooryavanshi and Simmba, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone as the new cops, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Mrs Singham along with Arjun Kapoor as the villain.

However, the film has mixed reactions, and while one section feels that cementing the film on the roots of Ramayana was misfired, others believe it was Arjun Kapoor‘s casting as Danger Lanka that backfired Singham Again. Now, Rohit Shetty, in a recent interview with News 18, opened up on the discussion.

Acknowledging the feedback of the audiences and keeping their reactions on the highest pedestal, the filmmaker agreed that he might have gone wrong with Arjun Kapoor’s casting as Danger Lanka. He said, “I don’t blame those people. The audience is never wrong. They have their own point of view, but these are the same people who changed their minds after watching the film. And I’m very happy for them. If they didn’t like Arjun or Danger Lanka’s character, who’s the main evil force in the film amid such a big star cast, it would mean that we went totally wrong. Arjun has worked very hard on it. He has given his 10000% to his character.”

While Rohit Shetty credited Arjun Kapoor for churning out his maximum potential for playing the antagonist in Singham Again, he admitted that they might have gone wrong with the choices if the audiences had felt so.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has been celebrating and acknowledging all the appreciation and accolades coming his way for the film. While some are calling him born to be a villain on-screen kind of actor, others are calling him the only sane thing that could be applauded in Singham Again! In fact, the actor has been praised for his performance more than anything or anyone in the film!

