Despite negative reviews from critics, Singham Again is making roaring numbers at the Indian box office. The duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty has once again proved that their pair is above all criticism and has the backing of the masses. It’s highly commendable that during the opening weekend, the biggie entered the 100 crore club in a clash situation. Now, this has helped Ajay come one step closer to surpassing Akshay Kumar in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ajay Devgn gets benefitted due to Singham Again

With Singham Again entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Ajay Devgn was credited with a new 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking, pushing his overall tally to 1700 points. While this increment in points didn’t help the actor to climb the positions, it took him a step closer to Akshay Kumar in the points table.

Ajay has a chance to surpass Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar holds the 3rd spot in the ranking with a total of 1900 points. Ajay Devgn currently stands at the 4th position with 1700 points and is just 200 points away from surpassing Khiladi. If his Singham Again enters the 300 crore club in India, Ajay will topple Akshay in the ranking, but it’s uncertain whether the Singham threequel score 300 crores or not.

With Singham Again’s 300 crores, Ajay Devgn’s tally will go up to 1900 points. Even in this situation of tie, he’ll be placed higher than Akshay because Ajay will get one 300 crore grosser to his name while Akshay has none.

