After a smashing weekend, all eyes were on the performance by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on its first Monday. Well, fans would be happy to hear that Kartik Aaryan starrer continued its tremendous hold at the Indian box office. It has witnessed only a routine dip in collections and has passed the Monday test with flying colors. Scroll below for early trends of day 4.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel hit the theatre screens on November 1, 2024. It was facing a clash with Singham Again, which was expected to steal its thunder. But the horror-comedy flick turned out to be a huge surprise, managing 30 crores+ on each day of the weekend. It is also to be noted that the early reviews were mixed. So, one could credit the face of the franchise, Kartik Aaryan, and the addition of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit for pulling the cine-goers to the ticket windows.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pulls off a fantastic score on the first Monday!

During the opening weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected 110.20 crores at the box office. It entered the 100 crore club like a cakewalk, making Kartik Aaryan the first of his generation to achieve the milestone in only three days. Today, being a proper working day, a huge drop was expected, but the film managed to hold onto well due to strong occupancies in evening and night shows.

As per early trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is earning 17-18 crores on day 4. It has witnessed a drop of 51.70-48.86% compared to its Sunday collection of 35.20 crores. The hold is fantastic, and if this pace continues, Anees Bazmee‘s directorial will aim for a big score in the lifetime run.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17-18 crores

Including estimates, the 4-day total now stands at 127.20-128.20 crores. It is now inching closer to the 150 crore mark, at which it will also recover 100% of its budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

