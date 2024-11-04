Kartik Aaryan has added another feather to his cap. He returned to the big screens with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. The box office collections have been enormous, far beyond the predictions. The official numbers for Sunday are out, and opening weekend has been concluded on a fantastic note. Scroll below for day 3 updates!

Kartik Aaryan joined the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in its sequel. He replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead, and his portrayal of Rooh Baba received much praise. The latest Diwali release is also enjoying a lot of buzz because Vidya Balan has reprised her iconic character as Majnulika after 17 long years. Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra have also joined the bandwagon with exciting roles, leaving fans in massive anticipation.

Box Office Collection Day 3

On Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a box office collection of 35.20 crores at the Indian box office. It has witnessed a dip of only 4% compared to 36.60 crores earned on the first day. The horror-comedy flick majorly benefitted from the tremendous advance booking sales.

The Diwali festivity also majorly helped boost footfalls at mass centers as family audiences reached theatres in large numbers. There’s been competition from Singham Again, but it is commendable how Kartik Aaryan’s film has maintained its strong momentum.

Take a look at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

The debut weekend has wrapped up with earnings of 110.20 crores.

Kartik Aaryan records history!

Kartik Aaryan became the first actor of his generation to clock 100 crores+ during the opening weekend, that too amid such challenging odds. Although the film opened to mixed reviews, his stardom is clearly strong enough to ignore the critical opinions.

It is now to be seen how the film fairs during its first week. The Monday earnings will majorly determine its fate at the lifetime box office.

