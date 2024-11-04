The Sriimurali starrer Kannada superhero action flick Bagheera was released on October 31, 2024, with many expectations riding on it. The story has been penned by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame. However, the movie has witnessed an underwhelming performance at the box office. Let us take a look at the Bagheera box office performance.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the film saw a good jump. Its day-wise collection was 3.15 crore, which was its highest collection ever since the four days of the release. This also resulted in a decent increase in its India net collection. The movie’s India net collection came to 13 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie came to 15.34 crore. While it did show a jump, these numbers aren’t enough, as the movie is still 7 crores short to enter the safe zone.

Bagheera’s Budget Recovery

The Sriimurali starrer is mounted at a budget of 20 crore. With its current India net collection of 13 crores, it has managed to recover 65% of its budget. The movie needs an even more consistent upward graph in its collection to eventually recover its entire budget and enter the safe zone. This can be primarily be done through a positive word of mouth. It is also facing a tough competition from films like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

About The Movie

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. It has been directed by Dr Suri. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie revolves around a dutiful police officer who becomes a deadly vigilante superhero in the night.

