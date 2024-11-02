Srimurali’s Bagheera is coming as a redemption of sorts for the actor who has been making a comeback after 2022. The story of this superhero film is by the actor’s brother-in-law and KGF director Prashanth Neel and has earned a total of 6.30 crore in two days despite the Diwali superstar clogging at the box office.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, November 1, the Kannada superhero film took a minimal jump of almost 8% at the box office, bringing 3.25 crore to the box office. This number is a good number considering the string of superstar Diwali releases.

The superhero film helmed by Dr Suri is clashing at the box office with Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amarana, Kiran Abbavaram’s KA apart from Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bagheera VS Srimurali’s Last Film

Srimurali’s last outing at the box office was in 2021 with Madhagaja, which was a super hit at the box office. The film earned 3.48 crore in its first weekend! With 6.30 crore coming in, Bagheera has earned almost 1.5 times more than Madhagaja’s weekend box office collection.

Currently, Srimurali‘s film has already earned 93% of the lifetime collection of the first success of 2024 from the Kannada film industry, Upadhyaksha, which earned only 6.75 crore in India. Meanwhile, it has earned 30% of the entire lifetime collection of the first Kannada hit of the year Bheema, which earned 21.7 crore.

About Bagheera

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “When society turns into a jungle, just one predator cries out for justice.” It stars Sriimurali, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

