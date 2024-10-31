The Sriimurali starrer Kannada superhero film Bagheera was released into the theatres today (October 31). The movie has the actor playing a dutiful cop in the day and a fierce vigilante in the night. Prashanth Neel of KGF fame has penned the story. Let us look at the Bagheera early reviews by the netizens.

One of the netizens said, “Sriimurali hits the bull’s eye. Bagheera is a blockbuster.” A user who enjoyed the movie overseas said, “Watched Bagheera on FDFS in Connecticut, US. Great performance by Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth.” Another netizen called the movie’s second half to be better than the first half. The review said, “The suspense and the climax was thrilling.”

A user added, “What an intense first 40 minutes. BGM by B Ajaneesh Loknath is top class.” A netizen said, “Indian cinema will witness the rage of the lion today.” A user gave a detailed review of the movie and said, “The first half is Wow, just Wow. Excellent visuals, and Sriimurali is the best. Top technical work and no complaints. The mask man’s hunting scenes, Prakash Raj in the movie Garuda Ram. A few scenes were made to feel like Airavata but the last 45 minutes of the first half is bang on. What we expected, they delivered.”

A netizen said, “At the beginning, the screenplay looks haywire, but eventually, the story and the screenplay settle in, and the movie goes smoothly.” The action scenes and Bagheera build-up go hand in hand with the story. Rukmini Vasanth’s role is pretty much irrelevant.” A user said, “The first half is pretty good. Hopeful for the second half.”

A netizen furthermore called Bagheera, “Blockbuster of the year.” Taling about the film, it has been directed by Dr Suri. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Sudha Rani in the lead roles.

