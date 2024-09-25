Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan explores intense themes such as fake police encounters focusing on the judiciary law enforcement and business sectors.

Fans are excited about the film, which is set to hit theaters on October 10th. Notably, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a significant role in the movie, adding further excitement to the project.

However, the preview sparked mixed reactions online, particularly around Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. In the preview, his character’s voice was dubbed by Prakash Raj, a well-known actor in Indian cinema. Many viewers felt that using Prakash Raj’s voice for such an iconic figure like Amitabh made the character less impactful. The feedback was widespread, with fans voicing concerns that the performance might lose its essence if this dubbing continued.

After listening to the feedback, the Vettaiyan team quickly addressed the issue. They announced that Amitabh Bachchan’s original voice would now be used for all film versions thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). This AI technology will enhance his voice to fit different languages, ensuring the same quality and impact across regions. With this innovative solution, fans can expect a much-improved experience when the movie’s final cut is released.

This use of AI technology in film is not new but has become increasingly popular in recent years. Movies like Indian 2 and The GOAT have used AI to bring late actors back to the screen, showcasing the limitless possibilities of modern filmmaking. Seeing how Vettaiyan employs these advancements to elevate the viewing experience will be interesting.

Lyca Productions has produced this high-budget film, and with its mix of cutting-edge technology and powerful performances, Vettaiyan is expected to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

