If anyone needs to witness how legends rule then you need to see the reports for the advance sales for the premiere day for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan releasing on October 10, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil! The pre-sales of the film has opened to a phenomenal start.

Vettaiyan Pre Sales USA

The advance sales for the action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel have opened in the USA, and within a few hours, the film has managed to register a gross collection of $10,016 with shows in only 2 locations! In fact, 7 out of the 21 shows have already been sold out!

1% Of Jailer’s Advance Sales!

The advance sales for the premiere show for Vettaiyan have already registered 1% of the total pre-sales for Rajinikanth‘s last beast at the box office. Jailer registered advance sales of $802K for the premiere show.

The total advance sales of the premiere show for Jailer sold 37K tickets for 815 shows. Currently, advance sales for 21 shows in 2 locations in the USA for Vettaiyan have recorded 456 sold tickets!

18 Days To Go

Vettaiyan is releasing in the theaters on October 10, and the film has already created hype due to its star cast. The film follows the story of a retired police officer who fights against the system. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rajinikanth, the film also stars Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. The film still has 18 days to go before creating havoc at the box office.

Vettaiyan VS Jigra

Interestingly, a day after Rajinikanth’s film, Alia Bhatt is all set to arrive in the theaters with her intense family drama Jigra starring Vedang Raina. It would be a clash of sorts at the box office despite both films targetting entirely different sets of audience.

