The Greatest Of All Time had maintained a decent run so far despite the buzz gradually drying down. Thalapathy Vijay starrer enjoyed massive pre-release hype but couldn’t live upto the expectations in some leading markets in India. There’s a major dip in worldwide box office collections on day 15 and we wonder if this is where the tables turn? Scroll below for the latest updates on The GOAT.

The GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. It was poised to open in the 100 crore club. While that happened, overall collections suffered due to multiple reasons in Kerala and the Telugu states. The sci-fi action drama concluded its opening weekend near the 300 crore mark, although it fell short by a few crores.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office Collections

On day 15, The GOAT added 2.52 crores to the kitty, taking the net collections in India to 236.57 crores, as per estimates. The film has brought in collections on similar lines as Wednesday (2.50 crores) after witnessing a drop of 64% on day 14.

The gross collections in India come to around 279.15 crores. The film needs to hold its fort strong today. There will be a boost in footfalls starting this evening, as the weekend is almost here. Hopefully, The Greatest Of All Time will compensate for all the low earnings earlier this week.

From the overseas markets, The GOAT has collected 152 crores gross so far. After 15 days, the worldwide collections now stand at around 431.15 crores gross.

Now chasing the 450 crore mark

Thalpathy Vijay starrer is now less than 20 crores away from achieving the 450 crore mark worldwide. Ideally, that milestone should be unlocked before the end of this weekend. Fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

