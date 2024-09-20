Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal’s Yudhra has found itself in a good space, courtesy National Cinema Day. The film had minimal buzz in the pre-release phase, but thanks to discounted ticket rates, it has registered a good response in day 1 advance booking. Across the nation, it has secured a considerable chunk of shows, with a count above 4,000. This ensures that a surprising number might come at the Indian box office if the momentum remains the same throughout the day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the Bollywood action entertainer has released in theatres today. The story and screenplay are written by Sridhar Raghavan, who was previously associated with Pathaan and Tiger 3. Regarding promotional content, the trailer has grabbed the attention of the targeted young audience, and now, with discounted rates coming into play, the film has some sort of platform.

Before the first show began today, Yudhra sold tickets worth 1.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 through advance booking in India. This includes 1.52 lakh+ sold tickets, including ticket sales in national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) and all other theatres. PVR-INOX and Cinepolis contributed the majority of admissions, with ticket sales going well above 1.03 lakh tickets.

So, the stage is set for Yudhra, and now, everything boils down to the content. If word-of-mouth turns out to be good, it will spread like wildfire, and in the absence of big Bollywood releases, it might end up minting good moolah at the Indian box office. Let’s see how the ticket-buying audience will receive it.

Meanwhile, Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

