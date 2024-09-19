The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, might have suffered a big setback with its Telugu version, but it managed to bring in a decent chunk of collection from the Hindi dubbed version. We have repeatedly discussed the potential of Vijay’s films in the Hindi market. Unfortunately, neither the Kollywood superstar nor the makers of his biggies have made an effort to capitalize on the popularity of Vijay in the Hindi belt. Keep reading to know how much the Hindi version has earned at the Indian box office in 14 days!

During Vijay’s Leo, we saw how the film was not approved for showcasing in the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) of North India. It happened due to the 4-week OTT window of the film. Now, again, the shorter OTT window has led to no screening of The GOAT in North India, which has definitely impacted the potential of the film.

In North India, screening in PVR-INOX and Cinepolis plays an important role in making big money at the box office. So, The Greatest Of All Time has lost its considerable chunk of business. Still, it has managed to fetch a decent score so far, as it has amassed an estimated collection of 16.63 crores net in 14 days. On weekdays, the Hindi version collection has fallen below half a crore, but it is expected to wrap up around 20 crores.

With 16.63 crores already in the kitty, The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) is just 76 lakh away from Ponniyin Selvan 2. For those who don’t know, PS 2 did a business of 17.39 crores with its Hindi version, which looks easily beatable in the next 2-3 days. Whenever it happens, The GOAT will become the 7th highest-grossing Hindi dubbed Tamil film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed versions of Tamil films:

2.0 – 190 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Kabali – 28 crores Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 26 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 25 crores Robot – 24 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 17.39 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 16.63 crores Vishwaroopam – 12.50 crores Indian – 12 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

