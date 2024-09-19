Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has been in theatres for well over a month but continues to shatter records. It is still the #1 choice of audience amid little to no competition at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy flick has now surpassed the returns of 2018’s most profitable Hindi film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Scroll below for all the details!

Stree 2 Box Office Collections

Amar Kauhik’s directorial has completed 35 days in theatres and minted 588.10 crore at the box office. It is in its fifth week, but the collections have not fallen below the 2 crores mark to date. Most Bollywood films fail to gather such trends, even the big-budgeted films. It recently surpassed Jawan and became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Return on Investement

Here’s we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Stree 2 is made on a budget of 60 crores, which means the return on investment so far is 528.10 crores. When converted into percentage, the ROI comes to 880.16%. It has been a long time since the horror-comedy flick surpassed Premalu (745.55%) to become the most profitable Indian film of 2024. And looks like the new milestone is going to be next to impossible for upcoming releases in this year to achieve in their lifetime.

Stree 2 vs Uri: The Surgical Strike Returns

Made on a budget of only 25 crores, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike earned a whopping 244 crores in its lifetime. It was the most profitable film of 2018, with a return on investments of 876.24%.

That mark has now been crossed by Stree 2 with a considerable margin. Looks like Amar Kaushik and the team have another big reason to celebrate!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 6: It’s A Cakewalk Towards Staggering 100% Returns, Sohum Shah’s Film Continues To Shine Bright!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News