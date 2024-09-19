The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has completed a significant milestone by dethroning Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. While the SRK starrer’s lifetime collection came to 584 crore, Stree 2 earned 586 crore on its 34th day. It also continues to go steady on its 35th day and is most likely to reach the 600 crore target by its 6th week.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 35

On its 5th Wednesday, the movie’s India net collection came to 2.10 crore. This was a drop from its previous collections of the week, which were above the 2.50 crore mark. The total collection now stands at 588.10 crore. Well, now it is inevitable that the 600 crore target is not far away.

Stree 2 To Enjoy Its Theatrical Run For More Days?

Not only this but the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is most likely to enjoy its theatrical run for more days. There has been no OTT release announcement for Stree 2 until now, which means it has some more days at the Indian box office window. With no direct competition until the Jr NTR starrer Devara releases on September 27, the movie might make even more profit and continue its golden run.

National Cinema Day To Benefit Stree 2?

Tomorrow (September 20) marks the National Cinema Day. This might furthermore boost the collections for Stree 2. The craze surrounding the film is refusing to die down, and this occasion might result in more people flocking to the theatres.

Amar Kaushik directed Stree 2. In addition to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan make cameo appearances. Fans are already excited about how Stree 3 will shape up after the humongous success of Stree 2.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

