Stree 2 continues to rise and shine at the box office! Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy flick has now officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has achieved the milestone in only 34 days, and there’s a long way to go. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The impressive trailer, initial posters, and songs convinced fans that the Stree sequel would be out of the box. After the humungous success of the original film in 2018, the pre-release buzz for the sequel was at par. It scored the highest pre-sales of all time, and that marked just the beginning of its record-breaking spree!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 34

On the fifth Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer continued its tremendous hold and kept the collections above the 2.50 mark. Stree 2 brought in 2.65 crores on day 34, taking the overall collections to 586 crores at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 beats Jawan (Hindi)

It is to be noted that Stree 2 was released in only one language – Hindi. On the other hand, Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned 584 crores in the Hindi language. Stree 2 has now achieved that mark, making it officially the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The lead has been taken by 2 crores, but Amar Kaushik‘s directorial is yet to conclude its theatrical run. New milestones will be set by the end of the journey, and it will be really difficult for any upcoming Bollywood film to unlock those!

Jawan vs Stree 2 Day 34

Atlee’s directorial had made box office collections of 0.82 crores on day 34. The horror-comedy flick, on the other hand, has brought in almost 223% higher earnings. Unimaginable, isn’t it?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT Box Office (Singapore): Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer To Become The 4th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film, Only 2 Crores Away From Leo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News