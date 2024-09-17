Veer Zaara re-release has sent fans down the memory lane. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the leading roles, the romantic drama is back in the theatres after 20 years of its original run. It is now set to achieve a massive record at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Yash Chopra’s directorial Veer Zaara was re-released in theatres on September 13, 2024, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release. The box office collections remain steady amid competition from other biggies like Stree 2 and Laila Majnu re-release.

Veer Zaara Box Office Collection (India)

In three days since its re-release, the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer has earned 0.90 crores at the box office in India. It had earned 43 crores in its original run in 2004. The total collections come to 43.90 crores in the domestic market.

Veer Zaara Worldwide Box Office Collection

During the OG run, Veer Zaara had concluded its lifetime collections at the worldwide box office at 97.64 crores gross. Another 1.06 crores gross has been added to the kitty during re-release, taking the global total to 98.70 crores gross.

To hit the 100 crore mark after 20 years!

There is no big release in Bollywood until October 11, 2024, when Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will hit the theatres. Veer Zaara has almost 25 days to mint only 1.3 crores and hit the 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s film missed that mark during its original run, but it will indeed add that feather to the cap this time! Exciting times ahead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

