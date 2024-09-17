Kareena Kapoor Khan led The Buckingham Murders is witnessing a slow pace at the box office. But the makers seem to be unbothered as they claim to have already recovered the budget by selling distribution rights of the crime-thriller drama. The official numbers are now out, and the earnings remained decent on day 4. Scroll below for details!

The Buckingham Murders is reportedly mounted on a budget of 40 crores. It has yet to create its niche at the ticket window as collections remain on the lower side, even though it stars a female superstar like Kareena Kapoor Khan. But fans are hailing Bebo as director Hansal Mehta revealed she took a pay cut and stepped in as a producer to support the project.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 4

On its first Monday, the crime-thriller film earned 1.06 crores at the Indian box office, a slight dip of around 34% compared to 1.62 crores minted on the opening day. The real test will initiate now, as the movie will face mid-week blues. It is to be seen whether TBM can maintain its hold, or will it crash during the remaining days of the week.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of The Buckingham Murders below:

Day 1: 1.62 crores

Day 2: 2.41 crores

Day 3: 2.72 crores

Day 4: 1.06 crores

Total: 7.81 crores

A prequel is in the works?

Hansal Mehta is really happy with Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s performance. In an interview with Mid-Day, the director confirmed that he has a prequel idea based on the lead character, Jasmeet “Jazz” Bhamra. It will be an origin story that narrates who she became and what she is today.

Hansal Mehta may reunite with producers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa Kapoor, who own the IP of The Buckingham Murders.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 4: Earns Mammoth 50% Returns Already, Sohum Shah’s Film Rewrites Its Own History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News