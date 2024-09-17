Tumbbad was re-released in Indian theatres on September 13, 2024. A blockbuster horror flick, Stree 2, is already running at the ticket windows. But that did not stop Sohum Shah’s film from rising and shining. It has accumulated 50% returns within 4 days of its re-run. Below are the exciting box office updates you need!

OG Box Office Run

Back in 2018, Sohum Shah’s film opened to a favorable response from the critics. It was hailed for its direction, performance, BGM, and screenplay. Made on a budget of 15 crores, unfortunately, the film could not find its audience and ended its theatrical run as a losing affair with lifetime collections of 13.48 crores.

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection (Day 4)

On Monday, Tumbbad brought in higher collections than the opening day of its re-release in Indian theatres. It minted 1.69 crores, which is slightly better than 1.65 crores on day 1. The overall collections after 4 days stand at 9.03 crores.

Combined with the initial run, the total box office collections of Tumbbad come to 22.51 crores.

Return on investment

Here’s how we calculate ROI:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Tumbbad has already raked in returns of 50.06% at the box office. Sohum Shah starrer has indeed re-written its history. From being a losing affair in 2018, it is now a triumphant tale to remember in Indian cinema.

(Please note that, here, we’re considering the budget of the film that was reported during its initial release in 2018, and it doesn’t include the marketing costs of re-release)

Tumbbad 2 confirmed!

Along with the re-release, the makers surprised fans as they announced Tumbbad 2 in the end credits. Fans are super pumped, and what more Sohum Shah & his team serve on the platter for us is to be seen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Goes Steady Despite A Slight Drop, Likely To Cross 600 Crore In Week 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News