It’s the season of re-releases, as amid the absence of noteworthy Bollywood films, old classics have returned to the big screen. Among such films, one is Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara. Known as one of the best films from YRF, the romantic drama still holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. So, today, we’ll be revisiting the film’s original run at the Indian box office.

Some films get stuck in memories for decades, and this Shah Rukh Khan-Preity starrer is one such film in the history of Indian cinema. Backed by superlative performances of SRK and Preity, the romantic cult also featured Rani Mukerji, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and others in key roles. It was helmed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Veer Zaara was released on November 12, 2004. Upon its release, the film was highly praised by critics for its performance, music, dialogues, screenplay, and overall concept. As YRF enjoyed a reputation for making wholesome entertainers, it marked a superb start at the Indian box office by earning around 2.50 crores from just 600+ screens. Other than YRF’s banner, chartbuster music also played a key role in getting a strong start.

With positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim coming into play, Veer Zaara displayed strong legs during its theatrical run and ended up earning a whopping 43 crores net at the Indian box office. With such a huge sum, the biggie was the highest-grossing film of 2004 in India. While the exact number isn’t known, it was learned that the film was mounted on a budget of 22-23 crores.

Veer Zaara was declared a super-hit at the Indian box office as it turned out to be a highly profitable venture. Other than minting big in terms of collection, it also enjoyed impressive footfalls during the original run by selling 1.33 crore+ tickets across the nation.

Meanwhile, the epic romantic drama was re-released in theatres on September 13 and is enjoying solid occupancy across the major cities.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

