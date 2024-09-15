Am I Racist Box Office (North America): Matt Walsh's Satire Overtakes Reagan To Enter The Top 5 Weekend Chart

The Daily Wire’s satire Am I Racist had a modest opening day, cracking the top five on the domestic chart. Comedian Matt Walsh’s led prank feature overtook Reagan at the domestic box office on the debut weekend. It landed fourth place with a solid performance.

The Borat-style conservative mockumentary takes a shot at the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) movement in hiring, retaining and promoting talent. The film sees the conservative internet commentator Matt Walsh disguise himself as a la “Borat” and deride leaders of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The satire, released on September 13, 2024, overtook Dennis Quaid Starrer Reagan. Since its release on August 30, 2024, the biopic has consistently ranked in the top 5 on the domestic box office chart.

With a production budget of less than $1 million, Am I Racist had a solid opening day, raking in $1.9 million on Friday. Following a strong start, Am I A Racist debuted at No. 4 on the domestic box office chart ahead of Reagan, which took in $905K on Friday. According to Deadline, Am I A Racist is reportedly eyeing a $4.7 million opening weekend against Reagan’s $3.3 million.

The mockumentary is the second highest-grossing new title at the domestic box office. James McAvoy’s Speak No Evil is the highest-grossing new entry, earning $4.9 million on opening day. The horror film debuted second place behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which took in over $14 million.

Am I A Racist also landed A CinemaScore and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

