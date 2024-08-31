After two decades, Shah Rukh Khan & Priety Zinta are returning to the big screens with their iconic film, Veer Zaara. The 2004 romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, was a super-hit affair at the box office. It was inches away from achieving two massive milestone in its theatrical run, that are likely to be achieved with the re-release. Scroll below for details!

Veer Zaara revolved around an Indian air force officer (played by Shah Rukh Khan) being imprisoned on false charges as a consequence of his affair with Zaara, who is daughter of an Pakistani politician. 22 years later, a Pakistani lawyer (Rani Mukerji) fights his case. The supporting cast also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

Box Office Revisit

Aditya Chopra had mounted the romantic drama on a budget of whopping 23 crores. It went on to earn 41.86 crores in its lifetime back in 2004 and was declared a super-hit at the box office. At the worldwide box office, it earned 97.64 crores gross.

With Veer Zaara re-release at the box office, here are two major milestones Shah Rukh Khan & Priety Zinta starrer may achieve:

Cross the 50 crore mark in India

There’s a huge fan base for the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It is highly likely that fans will bombard the ticket windows and shower love for the 2004 film. It needs exactly 8.14 crores in the kitty to achieve the 50 crore milestone in India. With that, the romantic flick will also earn more than 2X its budget.

A Century at the Worldwide Box Office

Veer Zaara was inches away from hitting a century at the worldwide box office. With only 2.36 crores gross in its kitty, it will cross the 100 crore mark and add another feather to the cap.

Veer Zaara re-release is scheduled to hit theatres on September 13, 2024. Many other old films like Tumbbad, Taal, and Pardes will be back on the big screen. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Laila Majnu, and Maine Pyaar Kia are already enjoying screenings amid a few new releases in Indian theatres.

