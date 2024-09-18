Stree 2 has finally started relaxing at the box office and on after the 35th day, the total collection of the horror comedy stands at an approximate 588 crore. After surpassing the Hindi collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at 584 crore, the film is now aiming to beat 640 crore collection of Jawan in India!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 35

On the 35th day, 5th Wednesday, September 18, the horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik has brought around 2 – 2.2 crore at the box office. While this might be the lowest earning day for the film, it is still a staggering number of crores for a Hindi film on the 35th day.

Only 1 Crore Away To Beat Baahubali 2’s Record

The film is only 1 crore away from beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s unique record. The Prabhas starrer holds a unique record for earning more than 1 crore for 35 consecutive days at the box office and is the second Hindi film to hold this record after Uri: The Surgical Strike. With earning 2+ crore on day 35, Stree 2 has matched this record.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy needs 1 crore to dethrone Baahubali 2 and become the second Hindi film in the history of Bollywood to earn 1 crore for more than 35 consecutive days apart from Uri, ending Baahubali’s claim to this record, which would be a huge achievement for the film.

Stree 2 Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 60 crore and with the 588 crore collection it has churned out a profit of almost 528 crore registering a profit of 780% at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Day 13 Ticket Sales: Thalapathy Vijay Fails To Beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer By 35.2K Lesser Sold Tix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News