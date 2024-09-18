Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 5 Ticket Sales: Matches Stree 2 Selling 1940 Tix/Hr

No doubt horror films are shining at the box office, and so are re-releases. Imagine the hysteria at the ticket window when both of these combine. Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release at the box office struck luck with the re-release of the horror film, and it has been roaring at the box office for five days.

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 5 Ticket Sales

On the 5th day, September 17, 1st Tuesday, the horror film starring Sohum Shah jumped, registering 46.75K ticket sales on BMS. This is a brilliant number, considering it was far better than Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s The Buckingham Murders, which was released on the same day and sold 13.23K tickets on the first Tuesday!

At Par With Stree 2 Ticket Sales!

In fact, Tumbbad‘s ticket sales on September 17 was at par with the horror comedy Stree 2 that registered a ticket sale of almost 48K. This proves that Rahi Anil Barve’s horror film will stay at the box office for some time, at the least, churning out good numbers! Currently in the last 24 hours, the horror film sold more than 1900 tickets per hour on BMS.

Tumbbad Re-Release Total Ticket Sales On BMS

On BMS, Tumbbad re-release has registered a total ticket sales of 367.41K. In fact the film is witnessing an upward trend at the box office with selling more tickets than yesterday till 5 PM which might be an unbelievable upward trend.

Tumbbad Budget & Collection

The film was released in 2018 and was mounted on a budget of 15 crore. It has earned 10.69 crore in the re-release run after earning 13.48 crore in its initial run at the box office in 2018!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Record: Earns 76 Crore More Than The Top 2 Kalki 2898 AD + Fighter’s Lifetime Collection – Decoding Highest Grossers Of 2024 Stats

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News