Stree 2 Box Office Record: Earns 76 Crore More Than The Top 2 Kalki 2898 AD + Fighter's Lifetime Collection

Stree 2 has created a huge box office record beating Jawan’s Hindi collection of 584 crore. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Hindi Cinema as it stands at a total of 586 crore.

However, while it officially is the highest grossing Hindi film ever, including the to scorer of 2024, a few stats earned by the film are so mindblowing that you would be jaw dropped looking at the margin by which the horror comedy leads!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection > Kalki 2898 AD + Fighter Lifetime!

While Stree 2 is the top grosser of the year 2024, the number 2 spot in this list is owned by Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, followed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter at number 3! Now, wait till you read this; Stree 2 has earned 76 crore more than the cumulative total of Kalki 2898 AD’s & Fighter!

Kalki 2898 AD + Fighter

Prabhas’s biggie has earned a whopping 295 crore in Hindi while Hrithik Roshan’s aerial action film earned 215 crore in its lifetime, together bringing 510 crore in total – 76 crore less than the horror comedy’s 586 crore total!

Stree 2 Box Office > Total Of 6 Films In Top 10 Grossers Of 2024!

Stree 2’s 586 crore total is more than the cumulative total of Munjya, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Chandu Champion. All these films occupy 6th to 10th spot in the list of highest-grossing films of 2024. Adding their lifetime collections together, they stand at a cumulative collection of 500.50 crore! Less than Stree 2’s total collection!

Stree 2 Owns 43% Of Top 10’s Cume

The cumulative collection of the top 10 films of 2024 at the box office stands at 1355 crore. However, Stree 2, at the top spot with 586 crore, has contributed to 43% of this total collection! Well, definitely Shraddha Kapoor Stree Hai, Wo Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi Films of 2024.

Stree 2: 586 crore* Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 295 crore Fighter: 210 crore Shaitaan: 151 crore Munjya: 108 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Article 370: 84 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Chandu Champion: 65 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office: Biggest Disaster Of All Time In Kerala Among All Languages? Thalpathy Vijay Starrer Fails To Recover Almost 70% Of Its Cost!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News