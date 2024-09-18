Diljit and Kareena often admire one another at public events and parties. Diljit Dosanjh began his career as an actor in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor.

In an interview, Diljit opened up about his bond with Kareena Kapoor and remembered how Kareena made him feel special on the sets of Udta Punjab. Diljit said, “My first day of shooting was with Kareena Kapoor, and I couldn’t believe I was acting alongside someone whose film I had watched. It was a heartwarming moment.” Further, when he asked if he was scared of Kareena, he replied, “Not, not nervous. I was excited to work with Kareena Kapoor. Her words meant a lot to me and were meant to encourage me. I truly appreciate her gesture.”

The actor-singer then shared, “She said that her staff would like to get photos with me. That was a huge deal for me. I never ever thought I would even meet her in life. Our scene hasn’t started yet. So, big artists like her cool you down when you’re working with them for the first time. I understood why she said so, to make me feel comfortable. I felt great.”

For those unversed, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated together thrice. They first worked together in Udta Punjab (2016) then in Good Newwz (2019), and recently in Crew (2024). Their bond grew more only after working together in these films, and now the duo share an adorable bond.

