Laapataa Ladies, which premiered in March 2024, captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT. The film is now set to enthrall audiences in Japan, with its release scheduled for October 4, 2024.

The film, a delightful comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train, is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades. Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies is set to bring its unique charm and humor to a new territory.

At the Indian box office, Laapataa Ladies received rave reviews but, unfortunately, failed at the box office. It earned 21 crores in its lifetime and was declared a flop. Kiran Rao’s directorial then made it to Netflix and enjoyed tremendous viewership with over 17 million+. In fact, it is one of the most viewed films of 2024 on the digital platform.

Director Kiran Rao is eagerly looking forward to reactions from Japan. Sharing her excitement, she says, “I’m thrilled that Laapataa Ladies is releasing in Japan. As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment. I’ve always had a deep interest in Japanese culture, and I hope the film’s emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.”

She adds, “This release is a significant milestone for the film and showcases how cinema can bridge cultures through shared stories and emotions. It’s surreal to see a film so close to my heart reaching new audiences. I’m thankful to Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions for extending the film’s global reach. Taking it to Japan is an exciting next chapter, and their enthusiasm and support have been crucial in making this happen.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

