Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mysterious arrival in the theaters with the thiller The Buckingham Murders is setting foot in the right direction with the film earning a total of 6.75 crore in three days, bringing a decent weekend for the film.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, September 15, thriller film helmed by Hansal Mehta took a jump of almost 70% from the opening day, bringing 2.72 crore on Sunday.

The film has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping story, edge-of-the-seat climax, and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s phenomenal performance. With positive word of mouth, the suspense thriller is expected to maintain its current pace over the week as well.

The Buckingham Murders After Budget Recovery

Recently, producer Ektaa R Kapoor confirmed that the film had recovered its entire budget through its rights and distribution already. So now, the film has earned 6.75 crore more than its budget in three days. The film caters to a very niche audience because its genre and language are different from the original format.

The Buckingham Murders collected 1.62 crore on Day 1 and collected 2.41 crore on Day 2. On day 3, witnessing a 70% jump from day 1, it registered a net collection of 2.72 crore.

About The Buckingham Murders

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

