It has been three continuous days since Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy has been eating Prabhas‘s Kalki 2898 AD for dinner. During the fifth weekend, ticket sales for the horror comedy had a massive jump, pushing Kalki to the second spot. The horror comedy took the top spot on the fifth Friday, the fifth Saturday, and now on the fifth Sunday!

Stree 2 Box Office Day 32 Ticket Sales

On the 32nd day, September 15, the 5th Sunday, for the film, ticket sales yet again roared, registering a sale of 107.62K tickets. While this might not be a much considerable growth than the fifth Saturday, which registered 106.76K ticket sales, it still is at par!

Here is the ticket sale for the recent biggies on the 5th Sunday, where Stree 2 stands tallest.

1. Stree2: 107.62K

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 63.37K

3. Jawan: 49.63K

4. Animal: 29.65K

5. Gadar2: 21.16K

Weekend Ticket Sales

On the fifth weekend, the horror comedy registered a ticket sale of 294.38K in total. This is much higher than Kalki 2898 AD’s fifth weekend, which registered a ticket sale of 162K in total. Meanwhile, Jawan stands third with a fifth-weekend ticket sale of 139K.

Here is the ticket sale for the recent Indian films on the 5th weekend, where Stree 2 claims the top spot.

1. Stree 2: 294.38K

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 162K

3. Jawan: 139K

4. Animal: 87.85K

5. HanuMan: 77.04K

6. Gadar 2: 71.41K

7. The GOAT Life: 31.16K

8. Jailer: 25.39K

Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales for Stree 2 has hit a total of 10.2 million, claiming the sixth spot in the list of most tickets sold for an Indian film. While the horror comedy has surpassed the 5th-weekend numbers of Kalki 2898 AD, the film is still 2.94 million away from touching the total ticket sales of Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD, which secures the fourth spot in the list of biggest ticket sales by Indian films!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

