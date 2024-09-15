Jr NTR’s upcoming action biggie Devara is wreaking havoc at the box office with its advance booking and the film helmed by Koratala Siva is giving clearly signals to roar better than SS Rajamouli‘s RRR at the North American Box Office.

Devara Ticket Sales (USA)

The film that also stars Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in the lead has registered a ticket sales of 42.3K in the USA. This number has been achieved with 12 days still remaining for the film to release in the theaters and it seems like it might hit RRR’s ticket pre-sales of 87K in the USA for the premiere day!

RRR Pre-Sales For Premiere Day

In the USA, RRR registered a gross collection of $2.6 million for the premiere day in advance. Jr NTR’s upcoming film seems to chase this number at lightning speed, and in all probability, he might match this number as well.

RRR VS Devara Pre-Sales

Devara, with 12 days remaining to the premiere day has already registered $1.25 million gross collection in the USA and $1.35 million gross collection in the North America. Currently, it has already earned 46% of RRR’s advance sales for the premiere day in the USA!

Devara’s Texas Record

In Texas alone, Koratala Siva’s film has crossed the $500K mark in advance sales for the premiere day and is only $40K away from hitting RRR’s $540K gross collection from advance sales for the premiere day. However, the top pre-sales for the premiere day in Texas lies with Kalki 2898 AD, which secured $713K.

Jr NTR has surpassed Prabhas’s Salaar’s $445K advance sales for the premiere day in Texas and Guntur Kaaram’s $320K. The upcoming week will mark the full-fledged swing in advance sales, and we clearly smell destruction!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

