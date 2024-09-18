The Greatest Of All Time has yet again recorded good sales at the ticket window on the 13th day despite being a working day. However, it did witness a huge drop when compared to the ticket sales of the previous day, Monday but still touched a total of 4.1 million ticket sales on BMS in 13 days!

The GOAT Ticket Sales Day 13

On the 13th day, September 17, the second Tuesday, the Thalapathy Vijay film registered a ticket sale of 72.51K on BMS. This was less than the previous day’s sale of 101.26K tickets. However, it was still a big number, considering the number of releases at the box office.

Biggest Ticket Sales On 2nd Tuesday In 2024

The Greatest Of All Time registered the biggest ticket sales on the second Tuesday of the year 2024, pushing Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja to number 2. The psychological thriller was enjoying the number 1 position with 21.69K sold tickets until The GOAT arrived.

Here are the biggest ticket sales on BMS in 2024 for Kollywood films.

1. The Greatest Of All Time: 72.51K

2. Maharaja: 21.69K

3. Raayan: 18.72K

4. Demonte Colony 2: 6.76K

5. Ayalaan: 6.7K

The GOAT Fails To Beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer

When it comes to the biggest 2nd Tuesday ticket sales on BMS ever, Rajinikanth’s Jailer holds the top spot, and Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT failed to surpass Jailer’s number.

Here are the top 3 biggest ticket sales of Kollywood films recorded on 2nd Tuesday.

1. Jailer: 107.76K

2. The Greatest Of All Time: 72.51K

3. Leo: 64.86K

The GOAT Total Ticket Sales On BMS

In 13 days, the total ticket sales for the Thalapathy Vijay‘s film helmed by Venkat Prabhu has been 4.1 million in total. This includes 263.79K sold tickets for the Hindi version as well.

Here is the breakdown of total ticket sales of The Greatest Of All Time and the ticket sales of the Hindi version Thalapathy Is The GOAT till now on BMS.

Pre Sales: 1.1 Million | 7.58K

1st Week (Extended): 2.29 Million | 199.03K

2nd Fri: 140K | 5K

2nd Sat: 189.19K | 15.22K

2nd Sun: 142.99K | 18.14K

2nd Mon: 101.26K | 9.44K

2nd Tue: 72.51K | 9.38K

Total: 4.1 Million | 263.79K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

