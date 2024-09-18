The Greatest Of All Time has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay starrer enjoyed a lot of pre-release hype but could not live upto the expectations in many domestic circuits. It has turned out to be disastrous in Kerala, with massive losses compared to the cost spent. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. It suffered a big blow due to a lukewarm response in Kerala, one of the leading markets. The reviews were mixed, and cine goers weren’t very happy with the songs either. All in all, the footfalls were majorly impacted straight from the word go.

Decoding The Greatest Of All Time business in Kerala

As per a report by Track Tollywood, the rights in Kerala were sold for 17 crores. In order to achieve the breakeven state, The GOAT had to make box office collections of 45 crores from the state. Unfortunately, it has minted only 13 crores, with a share of around 5.5 crores.

The Greatest Of All Time has suffered a loss of 12 crore in Kerala, which is an all-time lowest among films of all languages. While the market was expected to bring in massive profits, given the fan base for Thalapathy Vijay, what happened was rather unexpected!

The GOAT vs Leo in Kerala

Interestingly, The Greatest Of All Time had made an opening of around 5 crores, which is the closing collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest release. Unfortunately, the audience has brutally rejected the sci-fi action drama in the South region.

Thalapathy 69

After The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen for the last time on the big screens in Thalapathy 69. It marks his final film before entering politics. The superstar is reportedly charging 275 crores for the project, which H Vinoth will direct.

