Beetlejuice Beetlejuice performs well at the box office, especially in the United States. The movies are near to beating the domestic run of Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4, too. Tim Burton’s movie has registered the second-biggest second Monday ever for September. The film has hit a significant mark in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released earlier this year, and it exceeded the industry’s expectations with its opening weekend’s collections. It is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise and performed well at the cinemas. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton reprised his role as Beetlegeuse after over three decades.

Not just Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also be Godzillax Kong: The New Empire’s domestic haul soon and probably within this week, becoming the 6th highest-grossing film of the year. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Tim Burton’s movie grossed a solid $3 million on Monday, which is the second biggest second Monday ever for September after IT’s $4.2 million.

Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton’s movie has reached $190.8 million cume in the United States. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda’s $193.6 million, becoming the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024. It is expected to achieve this feat soon. After that, Timm Burton’s gothic horror will go after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.4 million US lifetime and secure the #6 spot on the top-grosser list of 2024.

All three movies, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, were box office successes and were a few million short of reaching the $200 million mark in the US, but Beetlejuice is aiming a $275 million—$305 million run in North America.

Tim Burton’s movie was released in the US on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

