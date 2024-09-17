Conservative documentary Am I Racist has earned over three times its production budget in the opening weekend. The film also cracked the top five-weekend domestic box office chart, debuting in fourth place. The Borat Style mockumentary starring internet personality Matt Walsh opened in theaters on September 13, 2024.

The documentary that takes aim at the DEI initiative follows conservative internet personality Matt Walsh. He goes undercover to earn his DEI certificate in an attempt to deride the “anti-racism” movement. The film was released alongside multiple new entries and emerged as the second-highest-grossing new title behind the horror thriller Speak No Evil. It also cracked the top five domestic box office charts.

The first theatrical release from the studio Daily Wire witnessed a phenomenal debut, grossing 3X more than its lean $1 million production budget. The film grossed $4.75 million in the opening weekend, taking the no. 4 spot at the domestic box office ahead of Reagan, which grossed $2.96 million in its third weekend.

Meanwhile, Speak No Evil, which was released alongside Am I Racist, landed second place with a $11.5 million start. However, Dave Bautista’s action-comedy debuted in sixth place with a $2.6 million opening weekend haul. Meanwhile, God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust from Fathom Events was the fourth lowest-grossing new entry with $1.46 million.

Am I Racist has a 99% Rotten Tomatoes audience score with over 500 reviews. However, the film does not have a critics’ ranking. Beetlejuice topped the weekend’s domestic chart with a $51.6 million second weekend outing. Deadpool and Wolverine took the third spot with over $5 million in ninth-weekend earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

