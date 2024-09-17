Robert Pattinson needs no introduction. His Twilight franchise catapulted him into immense fame and popularity. He has come a long way and is no longer that brooding vampire. Pattinson has proved his mettle as an actor in multiple versatile roles. He has even donned the Batman’s suit in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. His upcoming film Mickey 17’s first teaser dropped recently, and the full trailer will be released soon.

Pattinson’s film journey began with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where he played Cedric Diggory. He stood out in his role, and then things changed. He played Edward Cullen for the first time in Twilight. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry and was once a part of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

According to The Numbers, Robert Pattinson appeared in 22 films as a leading actor with $4.29 billion worldwide aggregate box office. People doubted him when he was cast as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but after the movie, people were convinced that Robert was an amazing actor with a vast range of talents. Matt Reeves helmed comic book movie is one of the highest-grossing movies of his career, and people are looking forward to its sequel.

The fans would have to wait for the sequel to The Batman, but till then, let us take a look at his last five films at the worldwide box office.

The Batman (2022) – $772.24 million Tenet (2020) – $365.30 million Waiting for the Barbarians (2019) – $764.81K The Lighthouse (2019) – $18.12 million High Life (2018) – $2.13 million

On the work front, Robert Pattinson’s sci-fi flick Mickey 17 by Bong Joon-ho is slated to be released in 2025. The movie also features Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Check out the film’s teaser here.-

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

