Stree 2 box office finally took a step down on the 34th day at the box office, earning in the range of 2.5 – 2.7 crore on the 5th Tuesday, September 17, and it was evident from the ticket sales on BMS itself that the film would for the first time, perform low in its lifetime run in the theaters.

Stree 2 Day 34 Ticket Sales

On the 34th day, the horror comedy registered a ticket sale of 48.33K. This was one of the lowest ticket sales for the film ever since it was released on August 15. However, it did not affect the hierarchy of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film since it still bagged the top spot!

Shraddha Kapoor Beats Jawan On 5th Tuesday On BMS

Considering the ticket sales for the 5th Tuesday for Hindi films released in the last year, the horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik surpassed Jawan at #1 to occupy the spot with 108% higher ticket sales on the 1st Tuesday! Shah Rukh Khan’s film was at number 1 with 23.2K ticket sales.

Here are the top 5 ticket sale numbers for Hindi biggies on the 5th Tuesday, with Stree 2 ruling at the top.

1. Stree 2 : 48.33K

2. Jawan: 23.2K

3. Kalki 2898 AD: 14.89K

4. Animal: 13.42K

5. Gadar 2: 5.96K

Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales for the film have hit 10.3 million in total. However, it is still very far from reaching the top spot in the list of biggest ticket sales by Indian films, which is ruled by Toxic Star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which has 17.1 million ticket sales. In fact, Stree 2 stands at number 6 with 10.3 million ticket sales on BMS, and it would take another 2.1 million sold tickets to enter the top 5, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at number 5 with 12.3 million ticket sales!

