Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao knew they were coming with a hit outing, but nobody honestly imagined a never-seen-before blockbuster would be delivered at the Indian box office. We’re talking about Stree 2, which is the most profitable film of 2024 and is now all set to beat the returns of 2019’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Revisiting Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office

In 2019, Aditya Dhar dropped the most successful bomb in Bollywood in the form of Uri: The Surgical Strike based on the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack. Made on a budget of only 25 crores, Vicky Kaushal, and Yami Gautam starrer, minted a whopping 244 crores in its lifetime. It was the most profitable film of the year, with a return on investments of 876.24%.

(Note: This is how we calculate ROI:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%)

Stree 2 Return On Investment

After 33 days of running in theatres, Stree 2 has made a total box office collection of 583.35 crores. It was made on a budget of 60 crores, which means the return on investment is 523.35 crores. When converted into percentage, the profit comes to around 872.25%

Stree 2 vs Uri Profits

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree 2 only needs 3 crores more to surpass the profit percentage of Uri: The Surgical Strike. This height will be achieved in the upcoming 1-2 days and with that, the horror-comedy flick will add another feather to its cap.

Stree 3 is in the works!

After the humungous success of the sequel, Amar Kaushik and the team have begun working on Stree 3. As per rumors, Akshay Kumar may return as the leading antagonist after his impressive cameo performance in part 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

