The fifth installment of Akshay Kumar’s cult comedy franchise, Housefull, will return to entice us soon in June 2025. While some actors who have been a part of the franchise in the previous 4 films will be reprising their roles in the same, there are also some additions to the OG cast. Let us look at the box office verdict of the previous four films.

Housefull (2010)

The first installment of the Housefull franchise paved the way for a successful comedy film franchise. It starred Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and the late Jiah Khan in the lead roles. The movie earned 74.4 crore in its India net collections and was a box office hit.

Housefull 2 (2012)

The second installment of the Housefull franchise increased the comedy and entertainment levels. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film saw the addition of an ensemble cast comprising John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin, Zarine Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee. The film was a super hit and minted a worldwide India net collection of 114 crores.

Housefull 3 (2016)

Four years later, the third installment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 3, was released. While Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez reprised their roles, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon joined the cast. The movie earned a worldwide India net collection of 107.7 crore. While the movie was not a massive hit like Housefull 2, it saw a plus verdict, meaning it recovered its budget and yielded some profit.

Housefull 4 (2019)

The fourth and last installment of the Housefull franchise was Housefull 4, released in 2019. The movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year and the most successful Housefull movie to date. It earned a worldwide India net collection of 206 crore, making it the first Housefull movie to cross the 200 crore mark. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, it also starred Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.

It will be interesting to see whether Housefull 5 can cross the box office records for Housefull 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise Box Office Lead To 1000 Crore Total With Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 & Housefull 5? 10 Films & No Flops!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News