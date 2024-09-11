It has not been a great time for Akshay Kumar in the theatres since Bell Bottom (2021). He’s delivered a string of flops since, the last one being Khel Khel Mein, also rejected by the masses. Fans have high hopes for his upcoming collaboration with Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla. Let’s revisit their last six films at the box office.

How many movies have Priyadarshan and Akshay collaborated on?

The successful duo has worked together on six films so far. The streak of success began in 2000 when Akshay and the ace director came together for Hera Pheri. Made on a budget of 7.5 crores, it went on to garner 12.35 crores in its lifetime. It has gained cult classic status over the years and is considered one of the best comedy films made in Bollywood.

They came together again in 2005 for Garam Masala, the remake of the Malayalam film Boeing Boeing. This time, the budget went higher as the makers splurged 17 crores. However, the risk paid off very well, as the comedy-drama earned 29 crores at the box office. It was their first hit outing!

Their successful collaboration continued with four other films, including Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha.

Take a look at the box office verdict of Priyadarshan & Akshay Kumar’s 10-year-long success tale below:

Hera Pheri (2000): Average Garam Masala (2005): Hit Bhagam Bhag (2006): Hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): Hit De Dana Dan (2009): Average Khatta Meetha (2010): Below Average

Akshay & Priyadarshan have a history of zero flops!

As could be seen above, there is a 100% success rate with no flops at the box office. Akshay is currently struggling as his releases are failing to bring footfalls despite good content. Will Priyadarshan come to his rescue and break the curse? Only time will tell.

All we know about Bhoot Bangla

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan is pulling off his blockbuster recipe and bringing together the trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Rajpal Yadav. The casting and production are reportedly going in full swing for this comedy of errors.

Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2025. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Cape Of Good Films.

